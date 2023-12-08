type here...
Prophet Adom Kyei caused the arrest of Rev Abronoma
Prophet Adom Kyei caused the arrest of Rev Abronoma

By Qwame Benedict
Rev Abronoma was arrested by the plain clothe policemen earlier today who stormed the studios of GhPage to effect his arrest.

The preacher was a guest on GhPage’s midday show Rush Hour hosted by Rashad to discuss some trending issues in the country.

During the show, Rev Abronoma revealed that Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is in search of him and has reported him to the Pokuase police who also reached out to him by inviting him but he turned them down.

According to him, he flatly told them he was doing a show and would be done with the show in three years.

Shortly after the comment, the plain-clothe men entered the studio where they announced that they were there to arrest Rev Abronoma for making derogatory remarks about the preacher who in tend reported him to the police.

Watch the video of what transpired at the studios of GhPage

Background

Rev Abronoma who is popular on Tiktok in several videos warned the public against Prophet Adom Kyei Duah asking them to be careful when listening to his teachings.

He also warned people to stay away from all businesses that have his stickers on their doors since they are inviting doom to themselves.

This we believe didn’t go down well with the popular preacher who responded by reporting Rev Abronoma to the Ghana Police Service to help settle the matter.

Rev Abronoma was allegedly invited by the police but he failed to show up and has been playing hide and seek until he was finally captured today during his interview.

Source:GhPage

