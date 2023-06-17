- Advertisement -

The junior pastor at the centre of scam allegations made against Prophet Ogyaba has broken his silence over the brouhaha that has taken over social media.

Earlier, a Ghanaian lady identified on TikTok as Akosua Allegation claimed that Prophet Ogyaba charged her $300 for a one-on-one consultation via Whatsapp video call.

In a now-viral TikTok video, she explained that before paying the $300 to prophet Ogyaba, one of his junior pastors told to her that getting direct access to the man of God is strictly by subscribing to one of their numerous expensive packages which are all in dollars and euros.

She went on to allege that the founder and general overseer of Holiness Of Christ Zion Ministry has refused to reply to any of her texts or calls ever since she made the payment.

Angrily speaking, she labelled Prophet Ogyaba as a big-time scammer and fraud who funds his luxury lifestyle with the monies he gets from his victims.

Meanwhile, Akosua has made a sharp U-turn claiming that she was paid by some top pastors to trap and disgrace Prophet Ogyaba.

In response to the damning allegations, Ogyaba’s junior pastor Biskmark Agyei Danso, who doubles as a network engineer, denied collecting money from Akosua Allegation.

Speaking exclusively to GHPage in a phone conversation, he said she willingly dashed him money for facilitating her communication with Prophet Ogyaba on WhatsApp.

He noted that the Senior Pastor holds Zoom prayer meetings with some Ghanaians in the diaspora who pay a subscription fee of $200 to join the network.

He emphatically stated that no one is charged a fee for WhatsApp video or voice calls with Ogyaba.

