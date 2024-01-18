Prophet who predicted draw for the Ghana vrs Egypt game wins partially

- Advertisement -

Fire Oja, the Ghanaian prophet who prophesied that Ghana will draw against Egypt has got many people talking as his prediction has come to pass.

Rev, Rev Jedidia Henry Kore said he has been fasting for three days trying to intercede on behalf of the Black Stars and he has finally gotten the new result.

According to him, he had fasted 3days for black stars and as such the game will end in a goalless draw which didn’t happen but had a draw at full time.

He also predicted a bad game for Mohammed Kudus which didn’t suffice as the goal poacher did what he does best and scored 2 goals to seal a draw for Ghana.