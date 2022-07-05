Ghana’s Strongest: Prosper Dakora emerges winner, this is how he did it

- Advertisement -

Prosper Dakora is the winner of the 2022 edition of the bodybuilders’ contest Ghana’s Strongest.

Dakora who emerged as the winner beat stiff competition from Appiah, also known as SWAT, Godfred Akobila and Ebenezer Amos (Chilling); who emerged as 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

Dakora emerged as 2nd in the previous edition and was bent on winning this year’s edition. With so much strength and agility to show, Prosper beat the competition and won the contest.

For emerging as Ghana’s Strongest, Prosper Dakora walks away with a title belt, a brand new car, 8,000 Ghana cedis, 200 bags of cement, and three months of medical coverage.

Other winners also were given the following rewards;

2nd Appiah – 10,000 Ghana cedis and 150 bags of cement.

3rd Akobila – 6,000 Ghana cedis and 100 bags of cement

4th Amos – 4,000 Ghana cedis and 50 bags of cement.

Hurdles Prosper Dakora won to emerge as Ghana’s Strongest

Truck Pull – Was able to pull the 9,000 kg truck

Giant Tire Flip – completed eight successful flips in 1:32

Giant Power Stairs

Sack in a Pond

Aboboyaa Lift

Hold

Check pout video below…

Event: Sack in a pond



Prosper Dakora was the first and only athlete to complete this event by carrying all three sacks within time. #GhanasStrongest pic.twitter.com/A3oACH59ef — #[email protected] (@tv3_ghana) July 3, 2022

Ghana’s Strongest is aired on TV3.