type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsGhana's Strongest: Prosper Dakora emerges winner, this is how he did it
Sports

Ghana’s Strongest: Prosper Dakora emerges winner, this is how he did it

By Albert
Prosper Dakora wins Ghana's Strongest
- Advertisement -

Prosper Dakora is the winner of the 2022 edition of the bodybuilders’ contest Ghana’s Strongest.

Dakora who emerged as the winner beat stiff competition from Appiah, also known as SWAT, Godfred Akobila and Ebenezer Amos (Chilling); who emerged as 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

Dakora emerged as 2nd in the previous edition and was bent on winning this year’s edition. With so much strength and agility to show, Prosper beat the competition and won the contest.

For emerging as Ghana’s Strongest, Prosper Dakora walks away with a title belt, a brand new car, 8,000 Ghana cedis, 200 bags of cement, and three months of medical coverage.

Other winners also were given the following rewards;

2nd Appiah – 10,000 Ghana cedis and 150 bags of cement.

3rd Akobila – 6,000 Ghana cedis and 100 bags of cement

4th Amos – 4,000 Ghana cedis and 50 bags of cement.

Hurdles Prosper Dakora won to emerge as Ghana’s Strongest

  • Truck Pull – Was able to pull the  9,000 kg truck
  • Giant Tire Flip – completed eight successful flips in 1:32
  • Giant Power Stairs 
  • Sack in a Pond
  • Aboboyaa Lift 
  • Hold

Check pout video below…

Ghana’s Strongest is aired on TV3.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 5, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    100 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News