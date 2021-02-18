Veteran Actor and movie director, Asare Bediako has pinned the failings of the once vibrant Kumawood movie industry majorly on legendary actor Agya Koo.

In an interview with Ghpage’s Rashad, the experienced actor claimed that Agya Koo contributed about 80% to the fall of the industry which was once a solid force.

Asare Bediako, with his long years of experience in the industry, explained that before Agya Koo rose to prominence, the industry had some very great actors.

He refused to buy into the assertion that Agya Koo solely revived the Ghanaian movie industry stating that before Agya Koo featured in his very first movie- Kumasi Yonko), actors like Kweku Twumasi, Mcbrown, Portia Asare Boateng, Martha Joyce Arthur were already holding the fort.

However, the director expressed that Agya Koo brought along a new energy with his comedy.

Asare Bediako, who had gained some on screen fame even before Agya Koo emerged mentioned that it is false to claim that the latter was the one that ”saved” the industry.

Meanwhile, he admitted that Ghanaians gravitated towards Agya Koo’s comic acting and this is what made him the standout actor that he is.

Furthermore, he added that Agya Koo’s stardom got into his head and he became quite arrogant after his rise.

Bediako stated that Agya Koo felt like he was the one running the entire show and was dictating to producers and directors alike.

He added that Agya Koo could travel and leave directors stranded when he had been casted for a movie shoot back then.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

In the director’s opinion, Agya Koo painted an untouchable image of himself but forgot that stars rise every day and they fall just as quick.