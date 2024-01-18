- Advertisement -

The General overseer of the Royal House Chapel Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah has dared any of the female church members he has ever had an affair with to come out and speak out.

Over the last few days, the Preacher has been under intense pressure after it was alleged that he was having a secret affair with some of the ladies in his church.

In a video available on social media, the preacher was heard telling his congregation, especially the ladies to come out and confess if he has ever had any affair with them in exchange for favours.

The preacher also touched on Kojo Bentil’s accusation against him asking him to do the needful by providing evidence to back his claim.

Watch the video below: