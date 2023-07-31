Punching Hearts: Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom Separate

- Advertisement -

British boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdom has separated and currently living apart after he was caught having an explicit chat with a model just weeks to their 10th wedding anniversary.

The high rated sportsman was caught chatting bridal model Sumaira online and even asked her to send raunchy pictures of herself.

According to MailOnline, Khan and Faryal are separated and living apart because of the ongoing scandal.

It is understood that the former world champion and handsome Instagram influencer are splitting their time between their homes in Dubai and Britain while Faryal decides whether she wants to end their 10-year marriage or fight hard to sustain it.

A source close to the family stated that:

‘Faryal is taking time to think about her next steps in final a sounding resolve to this. She’s going through a very difficult time and choosing to focus on her children while she and Amir continue to co-parent.’

Khan has admitted he “regretted” messaging the model named Sumaira, revealing he’d contacted her out of “boredom”. He also told The Sun newspaper that he’d go through therapy to stop him from having explicit chats with other women which goes on to confirm that Sumaira isn’t the only prey.

His chat with the lady started with him complimenting her tattoos, before his messages quickly turned explicit. This was when he started telling the model that she “looked good G-string” and asking her to send raunchy pictures. Also then before trying to meet up with her in person.

Faryal had previously appeared to defend her husband, blasting Sumaira in a lengthy Instagram post. This comes after the model claimed Khan had told her his marriage was “a bit of a business arrangement”.

It came after Amir celebrated his wife Faryal on her birthday yesterday.

Uploading a photo of them on Instagram, the sportsman, 36, smiled sweetly next to his wife, 32.

Amir, who is currently in Dubai, captioned it: “Happy birthday Faryal. You deserve the world and more”, with a heart emoji.

We’ll keep you updated with new findings in relation to this story.