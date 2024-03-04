Pure Madness, He Must Be Sent To The Hospital- Oboy Siki Blasted For Celebrating Birthday at Cemetry

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Boys Boys also known as Oboy Siki has been taken to the cleaners by netizens after celebrating his recent birthday at the cemetery.

Oboy Siki, who added a new year to his age chose to celebrate at the cemetery for reasons best known to him.

In a viral video, Oboy Siki was seen together with two of his colleagues; Official Gunshot and Shifo.

Reacting to this, social media users have descended heavily on the actor, describing him as a mad person and his actions as “Pure madness”.

Most netizens believe that the actor is no longer relevant and, hence, does things that would make people talk about him.

Others also suggested that perhaps Oboy Siki, unlike he is known to be is not trying to seek attention but has a mental problem so family and close associates should send him to the hospital as soon as possible.

“This man is different, he likes trend paaaa”, a netizen said.

“He just need attention”, another netizen said.

“Them for check his mental health ooh”, a netizen suggested.

“Everybody is willing to do anything just to stay relevant these days”, another said.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at the video that generated these comments from social media users;