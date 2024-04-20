Quables didn’t teach me anything, I learned everything online- Dancegod

- Advertisement -

Co-founder of DWP (Dance With Purpose), DanceGod has replied to his former manager and confidant, Quables.

This comes after Quables, during a recent interview with Kwadwo Sheldon exposed his former friend, DanceGod.

According to Quables, Dancegod has been very ungrateful to him, saying he made a lot of sacrifices for the professional dancer, but after he became famous, he started to misbehave.

He disclosed that he picked Dancegod from nowhere, and even taught him how to brand himself well, speak, and teach people how to dance among others.

The manager for the DWP noted that Dancegod, who wanted to leave the DWP gave several complaints about him not being comfortable there until he finally went.

Reacting to this, Dancegod claims there is no iota of truth in what his former friend has said about him.

Speaking on Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, the same place Quables made those statements, Dancegod claims he learned everything on his own.

According to him, he became perfect at what he does with the assistance of social media, claiming he used to watch videos a lot online.

The dancer claims before meeting Quables, he had already built links with Mr. Drew among other personalities, so he was not struggling as his former friend put it.