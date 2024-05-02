type here...
Quables and Curtis Attack Sika Official: Disturbing Video Goes Viral

By Musah Abdul

A video circulating across social media platforms is that co-founder of DWP, Quables, and Curtis of R2bees have stabbed Sika Official, manager for Dancegod.

Per the report, Sika Official got stabbed by Quables and Curtis at the Level pub during a small misunderstanding which led to a fight

In the video posted by Selthebomb, Sika Official is in an undisclosed hospital receiving treatment.

Captioning the video, Selthebomb questioned Quables and Curtis if they were happy seeing Sika Official in that state.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6dVar_sNQh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
