Quamina MP in tears as he pays sad tribute to his late dad in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Quamina MP late dad
Quamina MP has eulogized his late dad in a new video following his passing in the latter part of 2020.

The rapper’s dad met his ill-timed death after being involved in a gruesome accident.

The 3 Music Awards Hiplife artiste of the year has paid his late date a sad tribute.

Quamina recounted how his dad would never judge him when he went wrong but would talk him out of going wayward.

The artiste who recently released a 3 track EP in honour of his deceased dad, told the story of how his father reacted after finding out that he had been pilfering money from his mum.

He expressed that instead of punishing him, his father broke into tears and made him realise how bad his actions was.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The musician was in low spirits and could be seen struggling to hold back his tears while he eulogized his dad.

Source:GHPAGE

