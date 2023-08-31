“Queen of Luxury” – Bobrisky shares glamorous looks on 32nd birthday (Photos)

Popular and controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has called ‘himself’, ‘Queen of luxury’ as he/she clocks 32 today, August 29.

Bobrisky, who has been preparing for his big day weeks after the death of his father, flooded his social media pages with stunning looks that has mesmerized his followers.

Photos emerging online showed the crossdresser in four different looks and outfits, which appeared to be taken at Ikogosi, warm spring in Ekiti in Nigeria.

Celebrating his birthday, Bobrisky wished the he has all the good things in life.

Checkout his photos below: