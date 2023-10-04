I’ll cause your arrest if you insult me again – Chairman Wontumi charges & warns Kennedy Agyapong

- Advertisement -

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a stern warning to Flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, stating that he will take legal action and have him arrested if he persists to intimidate him in his political movements.

Antwi Boasiako emphasized that he will not underestimate Agyapong’s threats, drawing similarities to the threats made against investigative journalist Ahmed Suale by Agyapong, which tragically led to Suale’s death.

“You’ve made many unguarded statements; you claim you’ve regretted being in NPP and also insult NPP members as fools.

You are fond of threatening people, and this must cease today. Otherwise, if you threaten me again, I will cause your arrest and this is advice to you.

I say so because you made such a threat on Ahmed Suale and shortly after he was killed. And so, I urge you not to continue with such threats anymore from today,” Chairman Wontumi fumed during a press conference in Kumasi on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The warning comes in response to comments made by Ken Agyapong during a political rally in Kumasi, where he accused Chairman Wontumi of lying.

Antwi Boasiako referred to Agyapong as a disrespectful individual who has insulted various groups in Ghana, including judges, police officers, and pastors, among others.