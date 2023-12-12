- Advertisement -

A popular radio presenter in the Northern region has been punished by the elders of the Gulkpe Naa palace.

According to the source, renowned Actor cum Radio presenter, known as Dakoli, criticised the palace of the Gulkpe Naa and this didn’t go down well with the elders in the community who decided to punish him.

The well-known actor was punished for insulting the Gulkpe Naa palace on a radio show by yanking his ears and jumping from corner to corner.

According to reports, the actor claimed that local chiefs encourage criminals to commit crimes against common people in the area.

“A well-known criminal in Tamale robbed my colleague actor at gunpoint and seized his motorbike but later someone saw the stolen motorbike with the said criminal and the case was reported at the Shishegu Chief place, Sagnarigu and Gulkpe Naa palace. When the owner came with the documents of the motorbike till date the palace refused to hand over the motorbike to him even though he presented the documents and key of the motorbike”.

“Even at the police station when you can prove with your documents and everything, they will hand over the motorbike to you so why is the palace refusing to hand over the motorbike to the owner,” he asked.

He claimed that the young men at Gulkpe Naa’s palace are refusing to give the motorcycle to its rightful owner and are instead using it as a mode of transportation.

“Dagbon is losing its value because of issues like this, our ancestors have always stood for the truth, but our leaders today do not speak the truth just because when they do that they will go hungry”, he claimed.

