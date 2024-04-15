All radio and television presenters in Ghana mo maame, you all don’t have sense- Shatta Wale fires

- Advertisement -

Angry dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has directed some shots at radio and television presenters in Ghana.

Addressing his issue with Stonebwoy in a self-recorded video, Shatta Wale chose to fire some shots at media personalities in Ghana.

The dancehall musician claims media personalities in Ghana hate him, and throw their support for his rival, Stonebwoy anytime there is a misunderstanding.

The “On God” hitmaker claims the media personalities were around when Stonebwoy pulled a gun at him, but none of them discussed the issue on their platform.

He went on to use unprintable words on the media personalities in Ghana, stating that they do not have sense.

As if that was not enough, Shatta Wale rained insults on the women who gave birth to the media personalities in Ghana.