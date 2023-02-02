Rape and assault charges against Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood dropped after 1 year

- Advertisement -

All of the attempted rape, assault, and coercive control allegations against Mason Greenwood were dismissed today.

The 21-year-old Manchester United striker was originally detained in January of last year when police raided his home.

Greenwood was scheduled to go on trial in November on charges of coercive control, assault, and attempted rape.

Today, the Crown Prosecution announced that all charges against him had been dismissed.

A representative stated:

“We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

“In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

“We have explained our decision to all parties.

“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

The trial date for Greenwood was set for November 23 of this year during his most recent court appearance in November.

The alleged crimes were allegedly committed against one woman between November 1, 2018, and October 15, 2022.

For almost four years, Greenwood was accused of “repeatedly engaging” in coercive and controlling behaviour, which included making threats and disparaging remarks on social media.

In addition, he was accused of assaulting the woman between December 12, 2021, and December 31, 2021, and of trying to rape her on October 21, 2021.

Initially, the football player was kept behind bars after being charged by the police on October 15.

However, a judge granted him freedom on the understanding that he would remain at a Bowdon location and refrain from contacting any witnesses, including the complainant.

After being taken into custody at his £15,000 per month rental home in Trafford last January, the striker also spent three nights in jail.

Despite being suspended from United, he continued to receive his £75,000 weekly wage.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, said today:

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.

“An ever-increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”

