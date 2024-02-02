type here...
Ghana Sports
Raphael Dwamena to be buried on February 16
Ghana Sports

Raphael Dwamena to be buried on February 16

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Mortal remains of Raphael Dwamena arrive in Ghana for burial
Late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena will be laid to rest on February 16, 2024.

The 28-year-old striker collapsed during a league match between his club, Egnatia FC, and Partizani Tirana, on November 11, 2023.

He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The footballer had a history of heart problems, having suffered from several heart failures in the years leading up to his passing.

His mortal remains arrived in Ghana on November 17th, 2023 but ever since then, nothing has been heard about him from his family or the Ghana Football Association.

Well, a poster for his burial has been made available on social media and it indicates that his burial would be held at the Adjirigano Astro Turf.

See the poster below:

