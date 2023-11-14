type here...
Raphael Dwamena's sister collapses during an interview with Captain Smart
Entertainment

Raphael Dwamena’s sister collapses during an interview with Captain Smart

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Raphael Dwamena and Yvonne
Rapheal-Dwamena-and-Yvonne
The sister of Ghanaian Footballer Raphael Dwamena collapsed during an interview with Captain Smart in the studios of Onua TV a few minutes ago.

The sister identified as Yvonne was in the studios together with her mother to speak about the late footballer.

During the interview, a video of when her brother scored his first goal for the Blackstars was been shown, she passed out forcing the host Captain Smart and others to call for an ambulance.

The station had to go for a commercial break so they could solve the issue at hand.

Watch the video below:

After they returned from the commercial break, Captain Smart explained that Yvonne collapsed after seeing her late brother and his colleague Christian Atsu (now deceased) walking together in the video they showed.

He however, confirmed that she had regained consciousness and responding to treatment at the hospital.

The late Ghanaian footballer died on the pitch after 23 minutes of play last Saturday and this has sent shock to footballers and football lovers across the world.

Source:GhPage

