Rare video of the oldest person in the world who is 399 years old surfaces; Netizens react in shock

- Advertisement -

On TikTok, a video of a woman who appears to be the world’s oldest person has gone viral. Citing from the video, today is her 399th birthday.

The popular video has caused a massive stir on the internet because netizens still can’t wrap their heads around the fact a human can be such old.

Previously, the internet was enthralled with a TikTok video of a 163-year-old monk. A few internet users now assume that someone considerably older than the monk is living.

Many people assume a woman spotted lying in bed is around 400 years old. Due to her advanced age, she is unable to move or communicate.

Watch the video below to know more…