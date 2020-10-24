Ras Kuuku takes his VGMA award to the US for his tour

The reigning Reggea and Dancehall artiste of the year Ras Kuuku is currently in the United States where he is scheduled to have some tour in promoting his songs and his brand.

The ‘Puom’ musician since winning the VGMA 2020 award has been walking around town with it explaining that the award plaque means a lot to him hence his decision to move around with it.

Well, we thought after the award got lost and returned to him months ago, he would have dropped it home or kept it somewhere safe but that isn’t the case.

In a photo sighted on his social media page, show that he actually took the award to the United State to show if off with his fans from that side as he embark on his tour.

The photo he shared sees him posing for a picture with a police officer while holding his VGMA plaque in his hands.

See the photo below:

Checkout some comments from social media:

pabloescobaramg: “Ah? A local award you got , you wan make the whole World crown you a king ? ??”

kwekurick: “Man! Make e no lost for the second time ooo abeg keep am for the kids, let them be proud of their father ????????”

princemariiow: “So niggar carry the something dey patrol the world? Wow… puommmm”

gameboi_ramsey: “Come home back tell us say ur award lost again ????”

diggi_don: “He use go take visa y’all dey der. Puoooom!”