The 3-month-old baby of Kumawood Actor and current best Ghanaian YouTube skit maker, Dr Likee (Ras Nene) has died.

This sad news reaching the front desk of GHPage indicates that the baby died hours ago today Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

Kumawood Actor Komfo Kolege aka Digital Komfo and colleague actor KyinkyinaaTwaan broke the news in a video moments ago.

The actors have since joined Ras Nene at his home to mourn with him. More Details soon…