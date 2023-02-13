There’s this guy who has taken it upon himself to spread the word of God to the Ghetto youths and even the socially tagged ‘Bad Boys’.

He started preaching on the streets with a new force. His style of preaching is not like the conventional ones we see every day on the street.

This man is called Evangelist Suro Nyame. This guy spreads God’s message in style. Videos of him sharing the Good News with the public have gone rife on social media.

Evangelist Suro Nyame, unlike the street preachers, has a dreadlock and dresses ‘a gangster’ and boldly proclaims Jesus’ word to the people.

In recent times, the maverick man of God has channelled his energy and focused his radar on those in the Ghetto.

According to him in multiple preaching moments captured on video, Ghetto boys and thugs are also important to God but modern-day preachers fail to speak the truth and involve them.

He describes these so-called men of God as ‘Stomach Pastors’ giving reasons that they are only concerned about what they’ll gain from the congregation instead of serving them with the true gospel.

As a result of this, Evangelist Suro Nyame has started a strong campaign to bring people, especially the youth who have been neglected by society due to their addictions and lifestyles to God.

In a series of videos obtained, The Lion-heart Evangelist has led dozens of hard-core thugs and street boys to God at the Church of Pentecost.

WATCH THE VIDEOS… Swipe