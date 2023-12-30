type here...
News
News

Rastafarian and Achimota student, Tyrone Marhguy wins big at American Math Olympiad awards

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Tyrone Iras Marhguy and father Tereo Marghuy
Tyrone Iras Marhguy and father Tereo Marghuy
Tyrone Marhguy, the Rastafarian student who was denied admission to Achimota School due to his dreadlocks but was subsequently admitted after a court order, has earned two awards from the American Mathematics Olympiad 2023 for his outstanding achievements in Grade 12.

Tyrone was crowned the 2023 overall national top scorer, earning the Gold medal, after competing with over 150,000 students across the globe.

He was also awarded the Vanda Science International Olympiad in the Silver category out of 38,000 test-takers.

He has officially been inducted into the International Junior Honour Society, 2023.

The event took place at the Chartered Institute of Bankers Hall in Accra on December 29, 2023.

The awards were aimed at honouring students, teachers and deserving players in the educational space for the ATDP and Olympiad 2022 Academic Season.

Source: Citinewsroom.com

TRENDING

