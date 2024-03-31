“This will only happen in Accra”; Reactions as 63 year old Chief ‘marries’ a 12 year old girl

- Advertisement -

A Facebook post has raised more questions than answers and sparked a little controversy on social media.

As reported by Ablade TV, the Chief Priest of Nungua customarily took for himself a new wife and but the age has raised suspicions and caused mixed reactions on Social media.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua is reported to be 63 years old while his new wife is just a little girl believed to be 12 years old.

The little girl known as Naa Okromo has now assumed the role of the wife of the Nungua Chief Priest and will take the traditional name Naa Ayemoede.

According to Ablade TV, the union is not yet complete as other rites must be performed first with the second one being a customary ceremony that is centered on purification and that will empower her to fulfill all the duties expected of her as the wife of the Gborbu Wulomo including the crucial role of procreation.

A fraction of netizens have expressed disgust at the decision as it violates the right of the girl while others have defended stating that, it is a tradition which and has been going on for years.