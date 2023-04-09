Is everything alright between them? – Reactions as Daniel Duncan-Williams & Jackie Appiah ignore each other at Movie Premiere

Jackie Appiah, as usual, garnered attention as she stepped out in style for the highly-anticipated movie premiere of A Taste Of Sin on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Silverbird.

The stunning Ghanaian actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked ravishing in a figure-hugging red dress that showed her curves in all the right places.

At the same premiere, the Duncan Williams family was present. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Daniel Duncan Williams shared a seat with Actress Jackie Appiah on the red carpet.

Daniel Duncan and actress Jackie Appiah as expected of them to have exchanged pleasantries while on camera ignored each other.

Daniel in the video, exhibited a serious face and acted like he didn’t want to be there. Daniel showed signs that he was not comfortable at the event.

