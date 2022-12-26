Shatta Wale has made history as the first musician to fill the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana with a sold-out concert on Christmas Day.

Dubbed the ‘Freedom Wave’ concert, the dancehall musician brought Accra to a standstill after Wizkid’s disappointing concert in the same venue.

Shatta Wale displayed a high sense of enthusiasm last night and wanted to thrill his fans so much that he had to take his shirts off.

At one point in his performance, he stripped down to his briefs leaving little to the imagination of patrons.

Shatta Wale goes half-naked on stage pic.twitter.com/BOdbnH7rjh — GHPage (@ghpage_com) December 26, 2022

Photos and videos making the rounds online show Shatta Wale is truly endowed in the groin region as his manhood protruded through his underwear.

The perceived size of his manhood has left many convinced that his lovers, including his baby mama Michy, have suffered at his hands.

Some assert that his endowment is enough to put any woman through immense pain and suffering in the bedroom.

Check out the comments below

One Facebook user wrote: “From what I’m seeing, i’m trying to imagine shatta michy’s hole. No wonder she quit quickly. The woman has suffered a lot. Anaa mabodam ?”

Another wrote: “Imagin, the lady you make love to yesterday is there, what could her friends think about”

A third user wrote: “No married man will do such but once he is not married he can even remove the anaconda and show it to people

A fourth user wrote: “Brotherhood must be grateful he is highly gifted and well-endowed upfront!”

Meanwhile, some have condemned Shatta Wale for what they describe as indecent exposure. Others said he might have smoked some cheap weed that forced him to go mad for a minute.

“How else will our political leaders take the youth of this country serious. Your brand has been able to pull this huge crowd of youth and this is all you can show them. Such perfect opportunity to get the leaders to reason with youth, see what chairman is displaying. Lord have mercy”

It’s not his fault wee toffee is working on him dat thing make his head sweet him pass so he thinks he is at his house swimming pool see the way he’s enjoying it but I can see something else ooooo

Wee toffee is at work dat thing can make him think he is now in his room dressing