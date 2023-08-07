Reactions trail as fire guts comedian AY Makun’s house (Video)

- Advertisement -

Emotional reactions have started pouring in on social media as fire reportedly guts the house of comedian AY Makun.

In the video making the rounds online, the house is burning aggressively with the flames spreading quickly causing a state of alarm among the residents.

Note that comedian AY house in Lagos is an expensive home that has a mindblowing interior.

Makun’s home is a classic expensive style home with walls, lights, glass, expensive chandelier, long staircase, decorated with furniture and plants.

The video making the rounds online was accompanied with the caption; “AY the comedian his house on serious fire.”

However, as of the moment of filling this report, none has been heard about comedian AY and his family.

Watch the clip below;

See reactions below;

maryremmynjoku: Noooo!

ushbebecomedian: Damn!!!! No shaking God’s got y’all …

sweezzy1: Basket mouth is typing ?.

macloudspro: This has nothing to do with his beef with humans. This is a fire incident. Don’t attach it to your superstitions.

priscillia_oluchi_: Omg. F!re outbreak is a terrible incident that can happen to anyone. I hope there were no casualties.?.

mikkyx__: If you see the way I shouted Jesus! You go think sey na my house burn… oh I no even get house ?????… Omoo thank God for house insurance oo and it’s a good thing no lives were lost…??.

adeoluolatomide: Is it like some people lack sense? Why mentioning Basket mouth in this? Nonsense! ?.

ezelimitless: A popular Yoruba proverb if I remember well says “a kings house that is burnt, only adds beauty.” God has blessed him, this is just a minor setback.