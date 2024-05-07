I am ready to act PONO- Frank Naro

Kumawood actor-turned-musician, Frank Naro has made a shocking disclosure, making him to trend across social media platforms.

The actor claims he is satisfied with being an actor, saying he is no longer interested in acting, even though it brought him to the limelight.

However, he disclosed that the only thing that could make him go back to acting is when he is being made to act in a pornographic movie.

Frank Naro made this shocking disclosure while speaking in an interview on TVXYZ on May 6, 2024, which ghpage.com monitored.

“They always love my acting, but I have decided to pause, and it’s not about money. If it involves a blue film, then I will act, because I haven’t tried such roles before…If the money is substantial, I will shoot it,” he said.