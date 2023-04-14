- Advertisement -

The spouse of football player Achraf Hakimi filed for divorce and asked for half of his assets.

Nevertheless, the court informed her that her “Millionaire” husband has no property because everything is registered in his mother’s name.

Hakimi receives €1 million per month from PSG, while his mother Mrs Fatima receives €800,000 of this per month.

He does not own any real estate, vehicles, homes, jewellery, or even clothing.

He asks his mum to buy him anything whenever he wants it.

Well, the question is why Achraf Hakimi’s wife wants out. Why does she really want to end the marriage? Is there more that we know?

It is believed that Achraf Hakimi’s recent rape case is the primary reason his wife wants a divorce.

Achraf Hakimi rape case

In March 2023, Achraf Hakimi was indicted for rape.

A woman of the same age who claims to have been assaulted on February 25 at the player’s residence has accused the 24-year-old Moroccan international of the offence.

The sportsman’s attorney is of the opinion that her client is a victim of “attempted extortion.”

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office informed AFP and later Le Monde on Friday, March 3, that Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape and placed under court monitoring.

Le Parisien reported that the 24-year-old football player, who is a friend of Kylian Mbappé, has been the subject of a preliminary investigation since February 27 because of allegations made against him by a 24-year-old woman.

The latter went to the Nogent-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne) police station to report a rape that was allegedly committed by Hakimi on February 25 at the player’s residence in Boulogne-Billancourt but did not submit a complaint (Hauts-de-Seine).

According to reports, she met the French defender in January through the social networking site Instagram.

It is believed that this is the primary reason why Achraf Hakimi’s wife is seeking divorce to protect herself and keep herself safe from her husband who she has come to have doubts about.