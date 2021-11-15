Reason why I wear white most of the time- Cecelia Marfo bares it all on live TV

- Advertisement -

Gospel Musician Cecelia Marfo has shared the reason behind her almost all the time wearing white in the latest interview on ‘Ahosepe Xtra’, on Saturday on Adom TV.

Many people have wondered why Cecelia is used to wearing white. A section of netizens holds the belief that the popular Gospel singer just fancies putting on the white dress.

Others also think she is not just having the funds to change her wardrobe, thus she doesn’t have the money to buy and rock in new clothes.

Well, from the horse own mouth, renowned gospel musician and a Great Worshiper of Christ has given the reason why she wears white.

According to her, the person who laid hands on her and impacted her when she became a Christian and through that the spirit of God directed her to wear white.

She disclosed that she used to wear Red and black a lot when she was in the world and had not found Christ.

Watch the video below;

Cecilia Marfo in the last few weeks has seen herself trending across social media following her popular ‘Washawa Say’ video.

The popular evangelist revived her prominence on the music market after ‘butchering’ the lyrics of a popular Christian chorus, ‘What shall I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you, Lord’.

Cecilia’s thwarted rendition of the song subsequently made her a subject of laughter and public ridicule across all the known social media platforms.

On Tiktok, Instagram for example, a score of users created viral videos to mimick her funny slips on the English lyrics.

Mrs Marfo in the interview expressed shock at the level of hype and patronage she has received on social media.

According to her, she never anticipated that her video will generate such huge traction. Cecelia told the host, whatever is happening is the doing of the Lord.

‘I am very surprised about the trend. It is the Lord who has done it. God can use every avenue to glorify His children.

As it stands, everybody is playing it [even you]. And I’m happy’, she told the host of the show.