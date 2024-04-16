Be the reason why someone smiles because there is so much going on in the world- “angel” Serwaa Amihere advises

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere has spoken for the first time following her leaked video with Henry Fitz.

The media personality was on a live TikTok today, advising Ghanaians and her followers around the globe.

According to the media personality, Ghanaians should try and be one another’s keepers because a lot of things are happening in the world.

She stated that people are going through a lot, so when get the opportunity to make others smile, they should do that without hesitation.

“I hope that you’re having a great day. So listen, if you haven’t made anyone smile today, I think that you really should. There’s so much happening in the world right now”, she said.

Adding “There’s so much cruelty. Like, people just need a simple reason to smile. So if you’re in whatever position it is to make someone smile, either by being kind or saying something nice, please do. Be the reason someone smiles today”.