Reasons why the late Raphael Dwamena refused to retire despite heart problems revealed

Ghanaians and the football world are still mourning the death of the former Blackstars striker Raphael Dwamena who passed on last Saturday during a football match.

The footballer passed on at age 28 from what sources say was a cardiac arrest after just 23 minutes on the field.

Following his sudden death, a lot of questions have been asked as to why the footballer failed to quit football despite a warning from doctors to stop playing football after his heart surgery operation in 2019.

Well, an interview he granted in 2020 has emerged with the footballer explaining why he wasn’t ready to hang his boots despite his health condition.

According to him, he is very optimistic that God would see him through it because he believed in him and due to his faith in God he is unafraid of what might happen to him.

“Obviously, it was not a good feeling to have to leave football, it was a hard blow to stop playing at that time. But I knew that I would play again because God is always faithful and is always with me,” Dwamena said in the interview.

“Taking the news was not a problem. And the media will publish everything they hear, that’s not something new, it always happens.

“At all times. I always feel like nothing is wrong with me. I believe that God is the one who takes care of my heart. I may have symptoms of heart problems or other things, but I am never afraid. God is with me.”

He added: “Each doctor has his own opinions and I respected them, I looked for different evaluations. I respect their roles and jobs, but my wish was to get back to playing and do everything possible to achieve it.”