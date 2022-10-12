Rebecca Akufo-Addo lauds her husband after receiving honorary PhD from University of Sorbonne

- Advertisement -

His Excellency President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has been presented with an honorary doctorate from Paris’ Sorbonne University on October 10, 2022.

Paris’ Sorbonne University is one of the most prestigious universities in Europe and the world.

Nana Addo was awarded this honour in recognition of his commitment to entrenching the values of democracy in Ghana, fostering peace within the West African Region guaranteeing access to a minimum of senior high school education for all of Ghana’s children through the implementation of the Free SHS policy, and also for the leadership shown in the fight against COVID-19, amongst others.

Nana Addo has registered his name in the book of Great Men ever to be given such honour. The likes of Pablo Picasso, Kofi Annan, Amartya Sen and Nelson Mandela, have all received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from Sorbonne University.

He shared this great piece of news on his Official Instagram Page;

Today, I was presented with an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Sorbonne, in Paris, France, one of the most prestigious universities in Europe and the world, in recognition of my commitment to entrenching the values of democracy in Ghana, fostering peace within the West African Region, guaranteeing access to a minimum of senior high school education for all of Ghana’s children through the implementation of the Free SHS policy, and also for the leadership shown in the fight against COVID-19, amongst others. I am delighted to be in the company of Pablo Picasso, Kofi Annan, Amartya Sen and Nelson Mandela, who have all received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from Sorbonne University

First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has congratulated her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the honorary doctorate conferred on him by the University of Sorbonne in Paris, France.

Commending her husband Mrs. Akufo-Addo said, “Congratulations sweetheart on your honorary doctorate from The University of Sorbonne, in Paris, an honour previously bestowed on the likes of Pablo Picasso, Kofi Annan, Amartya Sen, and Nelson Mandela.”

I am proud of you