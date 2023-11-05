- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has revealed that prior to the 2016 elections, the first lady of the land made a promise to rebuild his church.

According to the preacher, Rebecca Akufo Addo and some NPP members were visiting his church three times a week for prayers and it continued for nine months.

He continued that the main intention was for him to pray for the then-candidate Nana Akufo Addo to emerge as the winner of the 2016 elections.

“Obaapayin Rebecca used to come here (my church) with NPP leaders three times every week for nine months with some people for me to pray for the Akufo-Addo government to come. Akufo-Addo was aware,” he said.

He continued that the First Lady and the other people stood as a point of contact for Nana Addo and it was during one of their visits that she(Rebecca) promised him to rebuild his church but that promise has not been fulfilled.

Rev. Owusu Bempah mentioned that it was a promise made by Rebecca and didn’t come from the mouth of Nana Addo himself.

“If people make promises to me, I don’t rely on them. Even if God through me fulfils their desires, I don’t look up to them, I look up to God because it is only His pledges that are sacrosanct.

“It was actually his wife that made that promise first, that ‘if by God’s Grace, we win (the 2016 elections), we will build your church for you’ and I responded ‘Glory be to God.’

“I did not rely on it or overly expect it, and that is why I am not worried and have never complained and I never will. Moreover, I did not back them with prayers for a pledge to build my church,” he said adding; “God will in his own time build his own edifice.”