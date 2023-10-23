type here...
Recall Dede Ayew and Wakaso back into the Black Stars team – Charles Taylor

By Qwame Benedict
Even though Andre Ayew is now without a club, former Ghana international Charles Assampong Taylor thinks he should always be a part of the Black Stars.

The midfielder Mubarak Wakaso should also be called up, in his opinion, given the difficulties the national team is now facing.

Following consecutive losses to Mexico and the USA in international friendlies this month, the Black Stars have been in the news.

A few days ago, Ghana lost to Mexico 2-0 before suffering a demoralizing 4-0 loss to the United States.

Chris Hughton, the manager of the Black Stars, has consequently come under a lot of fire and even had to apologize for his team’s terrible performance.

Taylor, who earned 16 Ghanaian caps during his playing career, thinks the return of Ayew and Wakaso will help the team become more stable.

“Andre Ayew should always be part of the Black Stars whether he has a club or not and we need Wakaso back in the team urgently,” he told Angel TV.

Source:GhPage

