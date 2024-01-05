RECORD BREAKING: Funke Akindele’s new movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ grosses N1 billion at the Box Office

- Advertisement -

Funke Akindele, the acclaimed actress and producer, is elated by the phenomenal success of her latest film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ which has raked in an impressive N1 billion at the box office.

This remarkable achievement not only makes her the first Nigerian producer but also establishes her film as the fastest Nollywood production to reach such a milestone, achieving it within just a month of its release on December 15.

The unparalleled success of ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ has catapulted Funke Akindele to unprecedented heights in the Nigerian film industry, earning her widespread praise and congratulations from all quarters.

Akindele, initially known for her iconic role as ‘Jenifa’ in the 2008 comedy-drama of the same name, has successfully expanded her influence as a producer.

Her acclaimed series, such as ‘Industreet’ and ‘She,’ shed light on the deceptive nature of the celebrity lifestyle.

Notably, the top three highest-grossing movies on the list belong to her, namely ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ and ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga.’

In expressing her gratitude, Akindele acknowledged her Ghanaian fans for their unwavering support, appreciating them for continuously enjoying her cinematic masterpieces.