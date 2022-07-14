Reduce your number of ministers to 19 – Osei-Kyei tells Akufo-Addo

- Advertisement -

President Akufo-Addo has been told to reduce his number of ministers to 19 since that has been having a toll on the finances of the state.

This advocation was made by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

According to him aside from regional ministers, all ministers combined including cabinet ministers should not exceed a total number of 19.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added that most of the ministers are just occupying positions and do not add anything worthwhile to the development of the nation.

Meanwhile, the state provides for them and ensures that they are well-taken care of. In turn, their expenses become a burden on the state which ultimately results in huge debts but little output.

“We are stuck as a nation because many of our ministers do not add value to our governance. I am not talking about the current NPP administration. I refer to all administrations since 1993.

“The time has come for us to place in the Constitution an upper ceiling on the number of Ministers of State that we should have.”

“It is my contention that apart from regional ministers, the number of central government ministers may not have to exceed 19, as contained in the Constitution, and that means ministries should also not exceed 19.”

Akufo-Addo appointed more than 200 ministers in his first term with the explanation that he should be judged not based on the size of his government but on the results they produce.

Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo, Minister for Gender has not being in her position for months.