Entertainment
Entertainment

Reggie Rockstone finally cuts his age-long dreadlocks

By Albert
Reggie Rockstone finally cuts his age-long dreadlocks
Reggie Rockstone has gone bald.

The grandpapa has finally cut his dreadlocks which he has kept for years.

Sharing a photo on social media, Reggie Rockstone is seen rocking a new hairstyle different from what he was known for.

Reggie Rockstone is regarded as the pioneer of the popularization of the Hip-life genre in Ghana and across Africa.

His iconic dreadlocks came to be associated with who he is.

However, he has decided to cut it as a way to announce a new trajectory for his career or to probably bounce out of the music scene.

Whatever his motivation were, fans have been reacting by commending him for settling for the gentleman’s haircut.

