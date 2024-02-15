type here...
Regina Daniel receives a brand new car as a Valentine’s gift from her husband

By Qwame Benedict
Regina Daniels showing off her brand new Lexus
Regina-Daniels
Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has once again given us a reason why it is better to marry a rich old man than to get married to a struggling young man hoping for a better future.

Since Regina got married to her politician husband Ned Nwoko, she has been showing off the gifts her husband has been showering on her.

Her marriage when it was first reported in the news got people asking questions as to why she would probably get into a relationship with a man who is old enough to be her father.

But she keeps proving that she made the right decision by marrying an old man instead of a man in her age range.

Well, as the world celebrated Valentine’s Day on 14th February, Regina shared with her over 14 million followers the gift she got from her ‘zaddy’ and this happened to be a brand new Lexus car.

She captioned it: “Valentine is beautiful over here ????”

Source:GhPage

