Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko debunks rumors about Steve Harvey’s marriage (Photos)

Popular Nigerian politician and husband to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, Prince Ned Nwoko has shut down rumors about American media personality and business mogul, Steve Harvey’s marriage.

A trending reports about the TV host wife, Majorie Harvey seeking a divorce after being caught cheating with their chef and bodyguard has gone viral for some days now getting followers and loved ones shook.

Debunking such news, the Nigerian politician took to Instagram to deny any conflict within the marriage of popular comedian Steve Harvey and his wife, sharing a reassuring snapshot, featuring himself and his own wife, Regina Daniels, striking a pose alongside the Harveys.

The social media post was a bold statement aimed at setting the record straight. Nwoko, was really direct with his words, labeled the circulating rumors as “fake news”.

Ned Nwoko revealed that he had taken a step further by reaching out to, ‘his friend’, Steve Harvey personally to gain insight into the authenticity of the rumors.

According to Regina Daniels’ husband, he got the confirmation he needed from the horse’s mouth which made him put an end to the speculation by revealing that the Harveys were fine. Ned Nwoko reassured his followers that there are no lingering tensions within the Harvey household.

He wrote, “Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate. We experience this practicall evervdav and so when we read about Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Steve Harvey and He has confirmed that he and his wife are ver much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best.”

See the post below: