Registration of SIM cards extended, government announces new date

By Albert
The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has extended the deadline for nationwide SIM card registration.

The registration which commenced in October 2021 was to make it possible for subscribers to link their already existing SIM Cards to their Ghana Cards.

The initial end date for the registration was March 31, 2022.

However, in a new communique, The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has extended the deadline date for the registration to July 31, 2022.

According to the ministry, the planned registration of diplomats and those living abroad has necessitated the extension of the date.

“These issues make it imperative for the deadline to be extended to ensure that every eligible SIM card is captured and we produce a credible database by the end of the exercise.”

“The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has therefore extended the deadline for the registration of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards to 31st July 2022.” excerpts of the statement read.

Have you registered your SIM card yet?

    Tuesday, March 22, 2022
