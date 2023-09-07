type here...
Relationship

“Release clause triggered”: Moment understanding boyfriend stood by for Benz owner to take his girlfriend’s number – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Relationship they say is a game for the brave hearted and not the faint ones. A video sighted on @ghpagenews on instagram has pretty much confirmed it.

The content of the video has stirred reactions and conversations on the page as many don’t seems to find their head around it.

According to the video, a young man who is believed to be walking with his “love of my life” was stopped by one of the big boys in his luxurious ride.

Sadly for the young fellow, his girlfriend was called by the car owner and what is believed to be a contact exchange transpired between the two as he watches on.

Netizens don’t understand why he stooped so low for such an act to occur in his presence. Others also advised him to rather use this as a lesson and work hard to make money as that is the only language women understand.

A section of netizens also believe the lady was his sister and nothing platonic is going on between them.

Watch the video below and add your views to the loads already sent.

