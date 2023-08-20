“Release me, I’m not yet done”: UK nurse murders seven newborn babies, attempts killing six more

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A United Kingdom nurse identified as Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven newborns and attempting to kill six more babies.

According to the police department responsible for the case, the British nurse was found guilty on Friday after various appearances before the Manchester Crown Court.

Letby, 33, was first charged in 2020 after a criminal investigation by the Cheshire police that focused on the deaths of 17 babies from March 2015 to July 2016. She was later charged with the murder of seven infants and attempt to kill 10 others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in the city of Chester in northwestern England between June 2015 and June 2016.

During the trial, members of the Jury heard distressing evidence that the nurse had deliberately harmed the babies in her care by poisoning them and injecting them with milk, air, and insulin.

However, during her trial, Ms Letby argued that she was innocent and denied all accusations. She claimed she was a scapegoat for the hospital’s failings.

Seventy officers and civilian staff investigated the case, which had haunted England since a string of deaths between June 2015 and June 2016 in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, where the nurse worked.

The nurse case had brought terror to Britain even before the trial, after she was charged with 22 counts in connection with the deaths and harm to the babies and was arrested in 2018 and 2019 in relation to the investigation