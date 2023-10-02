type here...
Residents of Ashaiman set to hit the streets in a “Fix Our Roads Demo” on 03/10/2023

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Residents of Ashaiman are set to hit the streets as they demonstrate against the deplorable state of rods in the municipality.

The poor road conditions marked by potholes and cracks have become a death zone for drivers and pedestrians who ply the road day in and day out for their business activities.

Calls for a rehabilitation on road networks in the municipality have since fell on death ears.

Ashaiman is dubbed the most populous town in Ghana with people from all walks of life trooping in daily for business activities. It’s one of the election deciding municipalities across the country yet this is the road they can brag about.

The “Fix Our Roads” demonstration is set to come off tomorrow, 3rd October 2023 with the possibility of more dates set to announced.

