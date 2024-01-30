type here...
“Respect yourself and don’t fart around me if you’re my boyfriend” – Tolanibaj warns

By Osei Emmanuel
Nigerian influencer and Big Brother Naija reality star, Tolanibaj has sent a caveat to her potential partners and suitors not to fart when he is around her regardless of how comfortable they are around each other.

The reality star got a lot of diverse reactions from her followers after she shared it on her Twitter page now called X.

Tolanibaj disclosed in a tweet that she will not condone her partner farting around her in their relationship.

She advised her potential partner to respect himself when it comes to releasing bad air when they are together.

Her tweet reads;

No matter how comfortable we are as partners, please do not fart around me. Please. Let’s have some respect.”

