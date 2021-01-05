Respect prophets and their prophecies because you are not God- Kwaku Manu to celebrities

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has advised Ghanaian celebrities against placing all prophets in one box and disregarding prophecies to their own detriment.

The comedian made this statement in a recent interview with Okay Fm’s Abeiku Santana.

According to Kwaku Manu, his colleague actors and celebrities should pick a cue from the deaths of Terry Bonchaka, Suzy Williams, Kwame Owusu Ansah, and Ebony among a host of others, and pay heed to prophecies.

Although doom prophecies are on the rise in the country, Kwaku admonished stars to put their egos aside and work on every negative prophecy.

Kwaku’s assertion comes in the wake of the numerous prophecies of death and misfortune by prophets on New Year’s Eve.

In Kwaku’s opinion, the above-mentioned deaths could have been prevented if those involved had been responsive enough to prophecies deemed ”fake” at the time.

He cautioned celebrities in general not to walk the same line. Meanwhile, Prophet Elisha Salifu had prophesied that there may be some unrest during the swearing-in of President Akufo Addo on January 7.

The prophet among his many prophecies on December 31, 2020, stated that he could hear gunshots on January 7 at the inauguration and asked Ghanaians to pray against it.