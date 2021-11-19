I regret ever responding to trolls amid the ‘Papa No’ saga – Tracey Boakye

- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has stated that she has deeply regretted ever stooping so low to respond to detractors amid the ‘Papa No’ saga last year (2020).

According to the outspoken actress, to date, she still feels bad each time she reminisces the way she responded to people over the ‘Papa No’ issues that flooded social media for months.

Speaking on her own Youtube channel, Tracey disclosed that she didn’t know what came over her during that time when she lost control of her emotions and was replying to critics at the least chance.

“My biggest regret in life which I wish I could go back to correct is the way I responded to people amid the Papa No saga last year. Up till now, I’ve not mustered the courage to go back to watch some of the videos I did. I don’t think I can ever watch any of them” Tracey said in the video.

The mother of two in the video further revealed that her outburst on social media last year affected her family especially her mother in diverse ways. Tracey said her actions brought ignominy to her family.

Watch the video below:

The ‘Papa No’ saga somewhere last year dominated the headlines for months.

It all started when Mzbel in 2020 while granting an interview mentioned Tracey Boakye’s name.

Mzbel in the interview jokingly said Tracey Boakye is known to put everything she does on social media.

Tracey who was offended by Mzbel’s comments took the matter seriously and insulted Mzbel in a series of videos.

In her pronouncements, Tracey revealed that she and Mzbel were dating the same sugar daddy ‘Papa NO’ who is an NDC big man.

Throughout their social media fight, Tracey and Mzbel have refrained from mentioning the name of the sugar daddy and only referred to him as ‘Papa No’.

Also, Tracey’s estranged friend, Gloria Kani, used the term Papa No when she started exposing the dirty acts of Tracey.