Jean Mensah discloses deadline for the release of results as 14 out of 16 regions received

Jean Mensah has reaffirmed that results for the December 7 polls will be declared today, December 9, 2020.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has confirmed that collated results from 14 out of 16 regions have been received with two more to go.

She apologized for the delay explaining that unexpected rainfall and some other factors dragged the process.

Jean Mensah made these statements while addressing the press regarding when to expect the declaration of results.

Meanwhile, masses of NDC supporters have trooped to the Electoral Commission’s Headquarters ahead of the official declaration of results of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

It is feared that there may be some security matters arising as the NDC claim the EC is in bed with the NPP and are manipulating the figures.

However, Ghpage has gathered from Metro TV’s Election Central program that the Greater Accra Police Command among other security personnel is reportedly keeping tabs on the situation in the area.