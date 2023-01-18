type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"You're wicked" - Retired police officer fires Akufo-Addo
News

“You’re wicked” – Retired police officer fires Akufo-Addo

By Albert
- Advertisement -

A retired police officer has taken to social media to cry over his investment, which has been locked up due to the government’s debt recovery policy.

The government has announced the restructuring of Ghana’s domestic debt by using the monies of investors to fend off the debts and pay them back after 10–15 years.

This move will make it almost impossible for investors to recoup their money in Treasury bills, bonds, etc.

On the back of that grim news, the retired police officer has called out President Akufo-Addo for putting Ghanaians in an obscure situation where their monies would virtually be used to pay Ghana’s domestic debt.

"You're wicked" - Retired police officer to Akufo-Addo

In a viral video, the police officer not only blamed the government for its incompetence in managing the economy but also cried out over the fact that he could not get his money after his investment matures later this year.

“After all my years of toil, you have decided not to give me back my money?” “My own president is now almost an armed robber robbing me of my money.”“You spend lavishly on private jet trips and appointed an elephant government. Which of my investments should suffer because of your incompetence?” Franklin Nartey, ASP RTD, was questioned.

Watch The Video Below…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, January 18, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News