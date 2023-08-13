type here...
“Retract and apologize or meet me in court in 3 days” – Cecilia Dapaah

By Osei Emmanuel
Minister for sanitation Cecilia-Abena-Dapaah addressing the press
Cecilia-Abena-Dapaah
Cecilia Dapaah, the former minister for sanitation and water resources to publications made last week concerning amounts of money found in her bank accounts by the Special Prosecutor.

A subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, JoyNews broke the news after it reported that they’ve intercepted documents that that revealed the amount of money found in the former minister’s bank account which as at then has been frozen by the OSP.

In a statement released by her lawyers, Madam Cecilia Dapaah indicated that the figures circulating are mere fabrications.

The statement indicated that the OSP never released such figures to the public domain in the application the sector filed at the High Court as reported by the media house.

The lawyers threatened to take legal actions against the media house if it fails to apologize and retract its publication in the space of 3 days.

See the statement from the lawyers below

